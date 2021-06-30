The US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, witnessed an extraordinary feat by Lindsay Flach as she competed in the heptathlon while being 18 weeks pregnant.\u00a0This was Flach's third and possibly final attempt at the Olympics, with her last two heptathlon trials being in 2012 and 2016. She did not qualify on those two occasions, giving the Olympic trials one last shot this year before reportedly quitting the sport to\u00a0start a family.In an interview with TODAY Parents, Flach shared how she wanted to \u0022finish her career on her own terms\u0022.\u00a0The heptathlon combines seven track and field events, namely\u00a0the 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-metre sprint, long jump, javelin throw and 800-metre run, making it one of the most physically strenuous events.\u00a0\u00a0The day Flach competed in the Olympic trials, Eugene recorded a severely high temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius, leading the pregnant athlete to refrain from undertaking multiple rounds of shot put and long jump, and bowing out after running 100m in the 800m race. She finished in the 15th spot.Flach's decision to compete for a spot in the Olympics while being 18 weeks pregnant came after her doctor gave her the green signal to work out in moderation and avoid hard falls.\u00a0\u0022There are so many stories about running while pregnant and working out while pregnant, so I'm glad I could be a piece of proving a woman can do it,\u0022 Flach told\u00a0TODAY Parents.Flach's training witnessed her battling heartburn, headaches, nausea and vomiting, often warranting multiple doses of intravenous liquid during the first trimester when not being able to absorb food and liquids left her dehydrated. She shared how 12 weeks of bad vomiting had made her doubt whether she would be able to compete in the trials till even a week before they took place.\u201cIt was hard mentally because I knew I wasn\u2019t going to be able to compete at the level I was capable of 18 weeks ago, but I just wanted to prove what women are capable of,\u201d Flach told\u00a0Yahoo News. \u201cTo end one chapter and begin another on my terms was amazing.\u201dHer Instagram page bears testimony to her extraordinary feat, in images where she is seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with a fellow athlete. \u0022Every story has an end but in life every end is a new beginning,\u0022 she wrote -- a befitting caption to what one could easily call a triumphant departure.\u00a0A post shared by Lindsay Schwartz Flach (@lcschwartz22)A post shared by Lindsay Schwartz Flach (@lcschwartz22)