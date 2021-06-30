STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

TTFI recommends Sharath Kamal for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Sharath Kamal, who is set to compete in his fourth Olympics, had become the first Indian paddler to get the Padma Shri in 2019.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's finest table tennis player Sharath Kamal has been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the sport's governing body TTFI.

Kamal, who is set to compete in his fourth Olympics, had become the first Indian paddler to get the Padma Shri in 2019.

The world number 32 is a multiple-time gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games but his bigger achievement is being part of the bronze-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games, ensuring India's first ever table tennis medal in the continental event.

He had also won a mixed doubles bronze alongside Manika Batra to cap off a dream campaign at the Asian Games three years ago.

The much younger Batra had become the first table tennis player to receive the Khel Ratna last year.

"He is a deserving candidate for Khel Ratna. Hope he gets his due," TTFI advisor MP Singh told PTI.

Kamal's former teammate turned coach Soumyadeep Roy has been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

The nominations for the Arjuna Award include the name of Olympic-bound Sutirtha Mukherjee.

The others recommended for Arjuna are Ayhika Mukherjee and Manav Thakkar.

The national sports awards are given away every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand as the National Sports Day.

Besides recommendations from the national federations, athletes can also nominate themselves through online applications.

The last date for submission is July 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTFI Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Sharath Kamal
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp