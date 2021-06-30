Wrestling camp from July 3 ahead of cadet Worlds

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Months after suspending national camps due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) along with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has planned camps for wrestlers (boys and girls) selected for the Cadet World Championships. The camps will begin on July 3. Boys (both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling) will assemble at SAI centre in Sonepat while the girls’ camp will be held at SAI centre in Lucknow. The championships is slated to be held from July 19 to 25 in Budapest, Hungary.

“Selection trials to pick the teams were held in New Delhi on June 21. The gold medallist from each of the ten weight categories from all three styles were selected for the championships. The camp will also see participation from silver medallists of the trials,” a WFI official told this daily.

June 25 was the deadline set for final entries by the local organising committee (Hungarian federation). The championships will begin with contests in the freestyle category followed by women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman competitions. Indian wrestlers are expected to leave in batches. “The first batch is expected to leave on July 17,” informed the official. Despite announcing the commencement date of the camps, the WFI has not apprised the wrestlers of formalities like Covid tests that they need to complete before entering the venue.

“The wrestlers have been asked to join the camp on July 3 but they have not been informed about RT-PCR tests and other precautionary measures, which have to be taken in the wake of the pandemic. We hope the clarifications come soon,” said one of the coaches, whose ward was selected for the camp.

Meanwhile, all the participants have to present a certificate of negative RT-PCR test upon arrival in Budapest and later at the accreditation. As per the measures stated by the organising committee, a medical certificate should be issued to all athletes 10-14 days prior to competition.