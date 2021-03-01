STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid scare for shotgun team in Cairo World Cup

The Indian shotgun team suffered a scare as a coach had tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Cairo, Egypt for the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

Published: 01st March 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 04:45 AM

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of social distancing notice. (Photo | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian shotgun team suffered a scare as a coach had tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Cairo, Egypt for the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup. It is learnt that the said coach tested negative after being re-tested and the kit used earlier was deemed faulty.

The trap shooters from the country will begin their campaign in Egypt from Monday. Upon reaching the African nation on Friday, the coach had been tested as per protocol and the result had returned positive. According to a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official, the coach tested on arrival and had been put in isolation after that setback.

Mansher Singh, the shotgun chief coach, confirmed the development to this newspaper. “The coach tested positive. He is now tested negative, it’s a false positive,” he said.   The shooters’ reports, meanwhile, returned negative and are geared up for the competition, their first international meet of relevance after coronavirus brought the world of sport to a standstill.

“It’s the first event after one year and due to Covid reasons, it is a bit different. We have to adhere to the protocols which weren’t there before. We will get used to these in the upcoming events. They are in good spirits,” he added. As per the organisers, the shooters have to undergo mandatory tests on alternate days.
Skeet shooters, who finished their campaign on Saturday, had been following the same.

Inside the range, the skeet mixed teams blanked on Saturday. Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, with a combined effort of 137 out of 150 in qualification, finished seventh in the mixed competition. The second Indian pair of Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 134 to settle for the 10th spot.

The shotgun coach emphasised that it is important to adapt to the conditions to make a mark. “Conditions here for the World Cup are different to what we’ve in Delhi. In fact, it is something we don’t experience ithere. We expect them to adapt.

Overall, we are looking forward to a good competition. Importantly, it provides good exposure for our young shooters,” Mansher said. Earlier, the men’s skeet team comprising Mairaj, Angad and Gurjoat Khangura had won a bronze medal. The trio had beaten Kazakhstan 6-2 in the bronze medal match. The skeet team was due to depart Cairo on Sunday.

