STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Srinagar may host cue sports nationals after ‘89

The federation is planning to hold the event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir in June. 

Published: 01st March 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Snooker

For representational purposes

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the union sports ministry accepted its elections held on December 12, 2020 and renewed its recognition by a year, the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) is eyeing to host national championships in senior, junior and sub-junior categories. The federation is planning to hold the event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir in June. 

Around 900 cueists are likely to compete in the nationals which will last around a month. The tournament will feature competitions in billiards, snooker and 6-red snooker in all categories. “Our attempt to organise nationals in J&K is in line with endeavour of the central government and the state government to promote sports in the region. Besides, hosting the event in J&K will also send a positive message,” Sunil Bajaj, BSFI’s secretary-general, told this daily. 

Given the uncertainty due to the pandemic, the BSFI has also chosen Puducherry, Bengaluru and Indore as optional venues. “Hosting event in Srinagar is the priority. I’m in touch with Lieutenant Governor of J&K and his principal secretary. We are expected to get feedback in a fortnight. If they give their consent, we will form a team to inspect infrastructure necessary for the event. A final call will be taken later,” added Bajaj. J&K last hosted the billiards and snooker nationals in 1989.

World snooker in Indore?
The BSFI is also planning to host World Championships. The event is likely to be hosted in Indore, which will also become the new headquarters of the federation. “Madhya Pradesh government will provide us a piece of land for the purpose which will also have an academy to groom players,” informed Bajaj. It was learnt that the BSFI already had a preliminary talk with the international federation (IBSF) in this regard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp