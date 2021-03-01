Srinagar may host cue sports nationals after ‘89

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the union sports ministry accepted its elections held on December 12, 2020 and renewed its recognition by a year, the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) is eyeing to host national championships in senior, junior and sub-junior categories. The federation is planning to hold the event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir in June.

Around 900 cueists are likely to compete in the nationals which will last around a month. The tournament will feature competitions in billiards, snooker and 6-red snooker in all categories. “Our attempt to organise nationals in J&K is in line with endeavour of the central government and the state government to promote sports in the region. Besides, hosting the event in J&K will also send a positive message,” Sunil Bajaj, BSFI’s secretary-general, told this daily.

Given the uncertainty due to the pandemic, the BSFI has also chosen Puducherry, Bengaluru and Indore as optional venues. “Hosting event in Srinagar is the priority. I’m in touch with Lieutenant Governor of J&K and his principal secretary. We are expected to get feedback in a fortnight. If they give their consent, we will form a team to inspect infrastructure necessary for the event. A final call will be taken later,” added Bajaj. J&K last hosted the billiards and snooker nationals in 1989.

World snooker in Indore?

The BSFI is also planning to host World Championships. The event is likely to be hosted in Indore, which will also become the new headquarters of the federation. “Madhya Pradesh government will provide us a piece of land for the purpose which will also have an academy to groom players,” informed Bajaj. It was learnt that the BSFI already had a preliminary talk with the international federation (IBSF) in this regard.