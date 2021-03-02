STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Paralympic-bound javelin thrower Sandeep misses out-of-competition dope test: PCI official

Sandeep Chaudhary is one of the three Indian para athletes included in the registered testing pool of the International Paralympic Committee.

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary. (Photo: Twitter @GoSportsVoices)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World champion and Tokyo Paralympics-bound javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary allegedly went missing before an out-of-competition dope test at his training base here, officials of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) have said.

The "running away" of Chaudhary, who is under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the government, from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex has also raised serious concerns regarding the protocols being followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When a team of dope testing officials from abroad came recently to take dope samples from Sandeep as per to the whereabouts he had given, he went missing. He might have run away from the JLN stadium complex where he is based," a PCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 24-year-old Chaudhary, who had also won a javelin gold in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, could not be immediately reached for a comment.

He is one of the three Indian para athletes included in the registered testing pool of the International Paralympic Committee, the other two being Sundar Singh Gurjar and Sumit -- both Tokyo Paralympic-bound javelin throwers.

Chaudhary normally competes in the F-44 category which is meant for athletes who have leg amputations or reduced function in one or both legs.

They compete without a prosthesis.

"Since he is in the IPC's RTP, he has to furnish his whereabouts regularly (every three months) and the dope testers will come without notice in the time frame indicated by him in the whereabouts form. There is a chance that somebody had tipped him off prior to the coming of these dope testers from abroad," the official added.

"Moreover, there are strict protocols regarding the movement of the athletes due to the COVID-19 threat and it is not known how Sandeep left his training base. There are quarantine rules when an athlete comes in or leaves a camp," he added.

If Chaudhary logs two more 'missed' tests in 12 months, he could be punished and face a ban of upto two years for a first violation.

An athlete included in the RTP must provide home address, training information and locations, competition schedules, one 60-minute time period a day, where he/she will be available for testing.

A missed test may be recorded if an athlete is unavailable during the declared 60-minute window.

But the WADA website says an athlete will be given an opportunity to explain why he was not available at the location in the given time frame.

PCI Secretary General Gursharan Singh said he is collecting information from the Sports Authority of India on how the incident happened.

"We have taken note of the incident but we don't know how it happened. He was training at a SAI facility and how he got away from that is not under our control. So, we have to ask the SAI people," he said.

"But otherwise, Sandeep has been clean in all his earlier dope tests as recently as the Fazza Internatioal World Para Athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai last month."

Choudhary had booked a Tokyo Paralympics berth by winning the gold in the 2019 World Para Athletic Championship with a world record throw of 66.18m.

Last month, he clinched gold with a throw of 61.22 metres at the 12th Fazza International Championships - Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Chaudhary javelin Dope Test
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp