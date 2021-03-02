Relearning the art & science of swimming

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Post his first meeting with Genadijus Sokolovas, Srihari Nataraj was hit by an epiphany. At some level, he realised he had to relearn swimming. “A little bit,” he tells this paper when asked if he realised what Sokolovas was telling him amounted to ‘relearning’ the sport he had been involved for almost 15 years.

That’s not surprising. Sokolovas, who spent nearly a week in India, is one of the foremost leaders in the science of swimming in the world. His CV includes advising the likes of Michael Phelps so it’s not a surprise to see Nataraj, a swimmer with bags of potential, speak like that. “This session will make a big difference,” he says.

So what did the US-based Dr G, as he is fondly known, pass on. “I was already working on my stroke and this (session) just gives me a better idea of what’s going on. He told me where my hands should go, where the legs should go and learning to swim with the body as a whole.”

What does he mean by that? “Our entire body is connected. For example, in backstroke (Nataraj’s speciality), when I don’t rotate enough, I’m basically pulling with my arms. But when I get in the rotation and my pull isn’t too deep, I’m pulling from my core. Doing that, I can increase my power and I will be more in control.”

The multiple national record holder is emphatic in his assessment that once he gets the hang of introducing these ‘small changes’, he can go faster but cautioned that “it’s a process, it won’t happen overnight.”

Kushagra Rawat, an endurance freestyle swimmer, made similar observations. “He let me know that the first half of my stroke was very weak. I don’t generate enough force. He suggested a few drills. The other thing he told me was my elbow position. I take my hands a little too deep. I need to pull the water from the surface so I’m working on it. It is very important for me because I do distance swimming. More I do high elbow pulling, the better it will be for me.

“My flip was okay but he mentioned some mistakes like I’ve to keep my palm toward my face and bend it. It helps to flip faster. That’s another thing that I’m working on right now.”

The 21-year-old, on Sokolovas’s advice, will also be completely revamping his stroke. “For a start, I thought my stroke was okay till now but after he said, I am changing it all over. I have tried it for a week, and I can already see the change. My body is more stable, it’s not bouncing as much.” He is also of the belief that he can go faster, but ‘will take time’.

If they can add that extra yard of pace in the next two-three months, that will help their Olympic qualifying hopes a world of good. The two have already met ‘B’ Qualification time and this session could help them breach that ‘A’ cut.