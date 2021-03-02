Shooting trials deferred, lifting nationals in doubt

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With several states reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, sporting activities that began recently in the country after a prolonged forced break have started feeling its impact like the past year. Shotgun selection trials scheduled to commence in Bhopal from Wednesday have already been postponed while the fate of national weightlifting championships slated from March 13 to 17 in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, hangs in balance. “Due to sudden surge in Covid cases, it has been decided to postpone trials 3 and 4, which were scheduled at Bhopal from March 3 to 14. Fresh dates and venue will be notified shortly,” said the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) in a statement posted on its website.

The skeet shooters were scheduled to compete from March 3 to 8 while the trials for the trap shooters were proposed from March 9 to 14 in Bhopal. The list of those eligible for the trials comprised 86 trap shooters (49 men and 37 women) and 62 skeet shooters (40 men and 22 women). NRAI had said that scores of these trials will be considered for selecting the team for the ISSF World Cup scheduled in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) is revisiting its decision to hold the nationals in Tamil Nadu. “The event is scheduled in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari. Trivandrum international airport, which is around 66km from the city, is the nearest airport, but the Kerala government has enforced fresh travel restrictions specifying seven-day self-quarantine for domestic travellers. Most of our officials and participants were expected to land at the airport. Besides, other states like Maharashtra too have come up with strict guidelines in the wake of rising Covid cases,” said Pon Robert Singh, Tamil Nadu Weightlifting Association’s president.

The TN association chief though said preparations are on to conduct the event, but a final call would be taken after getting approval from the district administration and the parent body IWLF. “The host unit will let us know the situation following which we will decide on the issue. A decision will be taken in a day or two,” said Sahdev Yadav, IWLF’s secretary-general.