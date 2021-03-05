Archer Pragati Choudhary's journey: From surviving brain haemorrhage to making World Cup team cut

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: What a remarkable turnaround it has been for young Pragati Choudhary. From suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage and being in a coma last May, the 16-year-old has managed to make the cut for the national team which will take part in the upcoming archery World Cups.

The compound archer finished third in the trials held at SAI Sonepat and is a part of the A team, the top four compound archers in the country at the moment.

"I'm very happy to have made the team. It was a difficult time for everyone involved last year. I'm glad I can now focus on the upcoming challenges," she said.

Her father Atul Kumar was understandably over the moon.

"We always knew she could make it. After a dreadful last year, the new year has brought a lot of joy to our lives. She has it in her to go a long way."

She is all set to take part in the World Cup Stage I in Guatemala City and Stage III in Paris. The ISSF Championships gold medallist suffered a brain stroke on May 5 and was operated on the very next day. She was discharged on June 1. She then had to undergo physiotherapy, gradual return to light exercises and then finally enter the archery range.

"Initially it was difficult. It took some time to re-adjust myself. My coaches kept encouraging me while my father was always patient," the youngster said.

From owning a small stationery shop, Atul had to sell off everything for Pragati's treatment. They were also helped along the way by the sports ministry as well as through online fundraising.

His full-time job is now taking care of her.

"I take her to training, the doctors, wherever she needs to go. When I saw she qualified, words could not describe the feeling. I was seeing the effort she had put in over the course of the last few months and it was evident she wanted to make the cut desperately. We never put any pressure on her but she is very strong mentally and the results are a testament to her will power."