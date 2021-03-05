STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Archer Pragati Choudhary's journey: From surviving brain haemorrhage to making World Cup team cut

The compound archer finished third in the trials held at SAI Sonepat and is a part of the A team, the top four compound archers in the country at the moment.

Published: 05th March 2021 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: What a remarkable turnaround it has been for young Pragati Choudhary. From suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage and being in a coma last May, the 16-year-old has managed to make the cut for the national team which will take part in the upcoming archery World Cups.

The compound archer finished third in the trials held at SAI Sonepat and is a part of the A team, the top four compound archers in the country at the moment.

"I'm very happy to have made the team. It was a difficult time for everyone involved last year. I'm glad I can now focus on the upcoming challenges," she said.

Her father Atul Kumar was understandably over the moon.

"We always knew she could make it. After a dreadful last year, the new year has brought a lot of joy to our lives. She has it in her to go a long way."

She is all set to take part in the World Cup Stage I in Guatemala City and Stage III in Paris. The ISSF Championships gold medallist suffered a brain stroke on May 5 and was operated on the very next day. She was discharged on June 1. She then had to undergo physiotherapy, gradual return to light exercises and then finally enter the archery range.

"Initially it was difficult. It took some time to re-adjust myself. My coaches kept encouraging me while my father was always patient," the youngster said.

From owning a small stationery shop, Atul had to sell off everything for Pragati's treatment. They were also helped along the way by the sports ministry as well as through online fundraising.

His full-time job is now taking care of her.

"I take her to training, the doctors, wherever she needs to go. When I saw she qualified, words could not describe the feeling. I was seeing the effort she had put in over the course of the last few months and it was evident she wanted to make the cut desperately. We never put any pressure on her but she is very strong mentally and the results are a testament to her will power."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragati Choudhary Archery World Cups
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp