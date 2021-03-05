STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxer Jaismine punches above weight in maiden outing

The 20-year-old showed why she was backed by the coaches and officials as she got the better of the USA No 1 Andrea Selma Medina, a silver medallist in the recently-held Strandja Memorial Tournament

Published: 05th March 2021 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking part in an international bout for the nth time, boxing ace MC Mary Kom got a customary win in the bag to secure the first medal for India on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxam Tournament in Castellon de la Plana, in Spain.

Not much time later, it was Jaismine's, 18 years younger than Mary, turn to enter the ring. It was in fact her first-ever bout in the senior international level. The result? Jaismine, who competes in the 57 kg category, emulated Mary to ace the bout by unanimous verdict. Having done well during the recent national camps, Jaismine had been chosen over other top boxers in the country for this exposure tour.

The 20-year-old showed why she was backed by the coaches and officials as she got the better of the USA No 1 Andrea Selma Medina, a silver medallist in the recently-held Strandja Memorial Tournament, 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

The win also ensured a medal for the youngster from Haryana. Medina had beaten Sakshi, one of India's top boxers in the 57 kg category, during the Strandja meet. Bronze medallist at the 2019 Asian Youth Boxing Championships, Jasmine was promoted to the senior level not so long ago.

Bhaskar Bhatt, India women's youth coach, is not surprised by her steady progress.

"She is highly sincere and if she stays like that she can go on to become a great boxer. Boxing is everything for her. She is totally focussed and is just working on how to improve her game," Bhatt, who worked with Jaismine during her time with the youth team, told this daily.

Two-time World Championships medallist Lovlina Borgohain, meanwhile, had an off day as she lost 0-5 against Russia's Saadat Dalgatova. 

