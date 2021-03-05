STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Kayaking-canoeing camp at Dal Lake from Saturday

The camp is being organised to select a team for the Asian Olympic qualifiers scheduled in Pattaya, Thailand, from May 5 to 7.

Published: 05th March 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri boatman clears snow after parking his boat in the Dal Lake after overnight snowfall in Srinagar.

A Kashmiri boatman clears snow after parking his boat in the Dal Lake after overnight snowfall in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

Two months after the announcement was made, kayakers and canoers from the country have assembled in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday for the national camp.

The Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) informed that the camp will begin at Dal Lake on Saturday and continue till March 31. 

The camp is being organised to select a team for the Asian Olympic qualifiers scheduled in Pattaya, Thailand, from May 5 to 7. The campers were shortlisted following selection trials in Bhopal which was held from December 28 to 30.

"We had planned to start the camp in January but heavy snowfall in the valley delayed our programme," Prashant Kushwaha, IKCA secretary-general, told The New Indian Express.

"As many as 28 kayakers and canoers were selected in both the men's and women's categories for the camp. We are thankful to sports minister Kiren Rijiju for making this possible. The government's initiative has given our athletes an opportunity to train at Dal Lake after around a decade," he added.

Earlier, the Asian qualifier was scheduled from March 14 to 17 at the same venue but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The camp will continue even after March 31. The association will assess the situation and decide on the venue," said Pijush Baroi, one of the coaches named for the camp. Baroi informed that the association has optional venues in mind if it decides to shift the venue.

In January, the parent body had suggested alternate venues like Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu's Kathua, Lower Lake in Bhopal and Bilawali Lake in Indore to the Sports Authority of India. 

Apart from Baroi, two coaches -- Digvijay Singh and Nazis Mansoori -- a physiotherapist and a masseur have also been named for the camp.

Speaking on the chances of Indian athletes in the qualifying event, the coach said, "We expect good results in K2 and C1 events in men's category. Similarly, there is a lot of expectations from the C2 team in the women's category as well."

The performance of the players will be assessed during the camp and if needed, selection trials will be organised to pick a final team for the Thailand event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kayaking and Canoeing Asian Olympic qualifiers The Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp