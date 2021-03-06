STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Neeraj’s next target: Breaching 90mts

He missed the entirety of 2019 due to injury. It’s an oddity that whenever Neeraj returns there’s a buzz.

Published: 06th March 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra (Photo | Special arrangement)

Neeraj Chopra (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: By now Neeraj Chopra is used to this. No athlete has made as many comebacks in such a short career as Neeraj. Injuries and niggles kept disrupting his fledgling career and when everything seemed on course, lockdown struck. Last January, he secured the Olympic berth with an 87.86m throw at his first international competition since the 2018 Asian Games. He missed the entirety of 2019 due to injury. It’s an oddity that whenever Neeraj returns there’s a buzz.

This time he threw the spear to a distance he has never touched before – 88.07m – at the third Indian Grand Prix. It was just a centimetre more than his previous national record, but the confidence it gave and the joy it sparked in his mind is immeasurable. With the Olympics just five months away, this has given him enough belief to aim for that elusive 90m-mark. “My aim will be breaching the 90m mark next,” he said. Just to give context to the 88.07m this season, it’s the world leading throw this year. German Johannes Vetter, favourite to win gold in Tokyo, threw 87.27m last month. 

The 23-year-old is one of India’s biggest medal hopes and he is placed seventh on the Road to Tokyo qualification even with his 88.07m. Only two throwers have crossed 90m on thias list: Estonia’s Magnus Kirt (90.61m in 2019) and Vetter (90.03 in September 2019). Others are hovering around the 89m-mark. Neeraj, who has qualified for the Olympics, has been working on his technique for a while. Release had been an issue, at times his throws would cut inward.

On Friday, however, he felt the technique helped him to throw beyond 88m. “There was a cross-wind and I had difficulty choosing the right javelin,” said Neeraj. He was not expecting 88.07m. “I was expecting somewhere around 85-86m but the release and the jerk were very good and that’s why the javelin landed that far. I am giving emphasis on my technique. After such a long break, it is difficult to get the rhythm back at once. It will take a little more time for the body to behave in a particular way.” 

The Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist would now be concentrating  on improving his throw. Technique is one area that he cannot afford to get lax. He has been working with a bio-mechanics expert to sort out the injury issue. “I focused on my release as that had been not quite ideal,” he said “Now the javelin is going much more straighter and is not cutting inside. 

Focussing on international events also is crucial to the run up to the Olympics. Even Neeraj acknowledges. “Diamond league and European circuit would start in May,” he said. “Depending on the situation I would decide to compete in some international competitions before the Olympics. Especially to get a feel of it.” He also feels it’s important to compete with top athletes psychologically. “It is important because if you compete in one or two competitions, I will feel normal during Olympics as well. It won’t feel alien competing against them.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp