Neeraj’s next target: Breaching 90mts

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: By now Neeraj Chopra is used to this. No athlete has made as many comebacks in such a short career as Neeraj. Injuries and niggles kept disrupting his fledgling career and when everything seemed on course, lockdown struck. Last January, he secured the Olympic berth with an 87.86m throw at his first international competition since the 2018 Asian Games. He missed the entirety of 2019 due to injury. It’s an oddity that whenever Neeraj returns there’s a buzz.

This time he threw the spear to a distance he has never touched before – 88.07m – at the third Indian Grand Prix. It was just a centimetre more than his previous national record, but the confidence it gave and the joy it sparked in his mind is immeasurable. With the Olympics just five months away, this has given him enough belief to aim for that elusive 90m-mark. “My aim will be breaching the 90m mark next,” he said. Just to give context to the 88.07m this season, it’s the world leading throw this year. German Johannes Vetter, favourite to win gold in Tokyo, threw 87.27m last month.

The 23-year-old is one of India’s biggest medal hopes and he is placed seventh on the Road to Tokyo qualification even with his 88.07m. Only two throwers have crossed 90m on thias list: Estonia’s Magnus Kirt (90.61m in 2019) and Vetter (90.03 in September 2019). Others are hovering around the 89m-mark. Neeraj, who has qualified for the Olympics, has been working on his technique for a while. Release had been an issue, at times his throws would cut inward.

On Friday, however, he felt the technique helped him to throw beyond 88m. “There was a cross-wind and I had difficulty choosing the right javelin,” said Neeraj. He was not expecting 88.07m. “I was expecting somewhere around 85-86m but the release and the jerk were very good and that’s why the javelin landed that far. I am giving emphasis on my technique. After such a long break, it is difficult to get the rhythm back at once. It will take a little more time for the body to behave in a particular way.”

The Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist would now be concentrating on improving his throw. Technique is one area that he cannot afford to get lax. He has been working with a bio-mechanics expert to sort out the injury issue. “I focused on my release as that had been not quite ideal,” he said “Now the javelin is going much more straighter and is not cutting inside.

Focussing on international events also is crucial to the run up to the Olympics. Even Neeraj acknowledges. “Diamond league and European circuit would start in May,” he said. “Depending on the situation I would decide to compete in some international competitions before the Olympics. Especially to get a feel of it.” He also feels it’s important to compete with top athletes psychologically. “It is important because if you compete in one or two competitions, I will feel normal during Olympics as well. It won’t feel alien competing against them.”