Para-athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital

Vinod is a bronze medallist at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was held in Dubai recently.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

"Vinod was amongst a group of 4 Para-Athletics National campers (3 athletes and 1 support staff) who had reported to the SAI Bengaluru training base on February 23 and 24 and went into 7 day quarantine upon arrival.

"As prescribed in Standard Operating Procedures established by SAI, an RT-PCR test was taken on the 6th day," a SAI statement read.

Para high jumper Nishad Kumar, also based in SAI Bengaluru, had earlier tested positive for the deadly virus, forcing all other athletes who were in his contact to go into seven-day quarantine period.

"It was after completing this quarantine period that Vinod was tested again and he came COVID positive," the SAI said.

"Vinod has been moved to SS Sparsh Multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure for further treatment and monitoring.

Nishad Kumar, on the other hand, has been discharged from the hospital and been advised 7 days of quarantine."

Vinod is a Tokyo Paralympic quota holder in men's F52 discus throw event.

