Simranjit, two others in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International boxing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) advanced to the final along with two others but the seasoned M C Mary Kom (51kg) had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in a gruelling semifinal bout of the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain on Friday.

Joining Simranjit in the last-four stage was debutant Jasmine (57kg) and Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg).

While Jasmine defeated Italian Sirine Charaabi, Simranjit got the better of Puerto Rico's Kiria Tapia.

Both the bouts were decided in split verdicts.

Pooja (75kg), however, dominated Panama's Atheyna Bylon to claim a unanimous verdict in her favour.

But six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) lost to American Virginia Fuchs in a split decision after an exhausting contest that was also messy in equal measure.

The opening three minutes had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the Indian became the aggressor in the second round.

The third round was the most intense with both boxers trading several blows but the judges ruled in favour of the American even though her punches, for most part of the bout, did not seem to connect impact-fully.

Later on Friday night, six male boxers will fight for a place in the final.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) will be up against Panama's Orlando Martinez, while Manish Kaushik (63kg) will take on Lounes Hamraoui of France.

The experienced Vikas Krishan (69kg) will square off against Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan.

Sumit Sangwan (81kg) will face Raphael Monny of France and Satish Kumar (+91kg) has Jonas Jazevicius of Lithuania as his semfinals opponent.

In the 75kg category, Ashish Kumar will fight it out with Roumania's Dumitru Vicol.

Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, and Kazakhstan are participating in the event.