Bajrang grapples to gold in Rome

Three days after celebrating his 27th birthday, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on March 1 deactivated all his social media accounts to concentrate on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 08th March 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Bajrang Punia

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

And on Sunday, away from all social media din, the Haryana wrestler went quietly about his business retaining the 65kg gold beating Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir in the final. Bajrang trailed 0-2 but managed to make a comeback to register a victory by points.

And on Sunday, away from all social media din, the Haryana wrestler went quietly about his business retaining the 65kg gold beating Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the final. Bajrang trailed 0-2 but managed to make a comeback to register a victory by points.

This was his third win over Ochir. The duo had met in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships with the Indian emerging victorious on both the occasions. In fact, in the 2019 edition, Bajrang defeated the Mongolian grappler to bag the bronze medal.

On his way to the summit clash, Bajrang has crushed former world cadet champion from Turkey Selim Kozan 7-0 in the quarterfinal before being tested by  USA’s Joseph Christopher Mc Kenna in the next round. The Haryana wrestler went into the break with a 4-2 lead, but the American narrowed the gap to 3-4  with a push out in the second period.

Bajrang, however, made it 6-3 with a two-point throw to seal the match. “First international event after more than a year, so it’s neither good nor bad. After all, results are important,” Bajrang’s coach Shako Bentinidis told this newspaper, ahead of the final bout.

Earlier, Ochir beat Rohit 4-0 to prevent an all-India final in the division. The Indian then went on to lose the bronze medal bout against Hamza Alaca of Turkey 10-12. In 70kg, Vishal Kaliraman of India defeated Syrbaz Talgat of Kazakhstan 5-1 to finish with bronze. 

Late on Sunday, Narsingh Yadav was beaten 0-5 by Daniyar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan in  a bronze medal bout. Narsingh registered a comfortable 12-0 win by technical superiority against Italian Luca Finizio, but lost 1-4 to 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Ernest Burroughs of the USA in the semifinal. 

