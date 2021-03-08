Express News Service

CHENNAI: A top-of-the-podium finish at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome on Sunday meant Bajrang Punia became the world number one wrestler in the 65kg weight category.

After making a winning return following a long hiatus, Bajrang now wants to compete in a few more tournaments before boarding the Tokyo flight for the Olympics.

"The (Rome) Ranking Series was the first international tournament for me after the Asian Championships in February 2020 in New Delhi. It's good that I retained my title here. I hope we get a few more tournaments in future as well. Personally, I would like to compete in two-three tournaments before the Games as it will give me a chance to work on my weaknesses and improve as much as possible," the 27-year-old Bajrang told The New Indian Express.

READ| Deactivating my social media handles till Olympics: Bajrang Punia

The Tokyo 2020 seeding is almost complete, but there are still two tournaments where athletes can gain points. But the Indian wrestlers can earn points for the 2021 Games only through the Poland Open (June 8-13). Asian Continental Championships is the other event and only athletes from China, Turkmenistan and North Korea can earn points from the event as they didn't compete in the 2020 event due to Covid-based travel restrictions.

"Seeding will be important as far as the Games is concerned. The top-four seeding helps the wrestlers in getting a favourable draw. One more event is left to earn points and I hope to continue the good show there," added Bajrang, who has been guaranteed a top-four seeding in the Games.

The top-four in each weight category get a seeding at the Olympics, which helps them avoid facing each other in the initial rounds. That in turn increases their chances of making it to the medal round.

Bajrang, who sealed the Tokyo spot by winning a bronze in the 2019 World Championships, admitted that making a comeback after a year of forced-break was not an easy task. "Making a comeback into the competitive wrestling after a year was difficult, but it was equally satisfying. Not only athletes, everyone suffered a lot due to pandemic. But I am glad, the competitions have resumed."

The Haryana grappler will now rejoin the national camp before flying out for Kazakhstan for the Asian Championships scheduled in Almaty from April 13 to 18. He is also expected to train overseas after the event.

"A camp may be held in Kazakhstan for the Asian Championships subject to approval from the Indian government and the Wrestling Federation of India. We are planning to go out for an exposure trip after the event but we are waiting for final approval. Apart from Bajrang, Jitender Kinha (74kg) and a physiotherapist will accompany us," Bajrang's foreign coach Shako Bentinidis said.

Incidentally, one of two remaining Olympic qualifying events, Asian OG qualifier is also slated from April 9-11 in Almaty. Jitender hasn't made an Olympic cut yet and will look to book a slot for himself in the Asian qualifier.

