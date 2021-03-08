TDSA overall champ in swimming meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TDSA Tirunelveli, with 213 points, won the overall championship at the state senior aquatic championship. It was held to select the Tamil Nadu team for the senior nationals to be held in Rajkot, Gujarat, from March 24 to 27.

Results: (winners): Men: 50m butterfly: V Vinayak (SDAT, Velachery) 00:25.55 (NMR). 100m butterfly: V Vinayak (SDAT, Velachery) 00:58.28. 200m breaststroke: B Benedicton Rohith (TDSA Tirunelveli) 02:31.72. 200m backstroke: H Nithik (Turtles) 02:20.96. 1500m freestyle: Krishna Pranav (ORCA) 17:54.47. 4x100m freestyle relay: TDSA Tirunelveli 03:57.12. Women: 1500m freestyle: V Varsha (SDAT, Velachery) 19:52.84. 200m breaststroke: Shriya Ishwar Prasad (Vels) 03:03.08. 100m butterfly: B Shakthi ANSA (Dubai) 01:08.36. 200m backstroke: Madhumitha Sriram (Vels) 02:38.62. 4x100m freestyle relay: SDAT (Velachery) 04:39.46.

TN Police post victory

Tamil Nadu Police defeated St Joseph’s College of Engineering 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 in the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre A Division volleyball championship held at MRK Stadium, Egmore on Sunday.

Inter-collegiate tournament

The seventh edition of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All-India inter-collegiate T20 cricket tournament for both men and women, organised by the Gurunanak College, will be held from March 8 to 12 at the its college grounds and other venues. India all-rounder Vijay Shankar will inaugurate the tournament. The winner will get a cash award of Rs 20,000, while the runner-up will take home Rs 10,000.