After short break, elite boxers to return to training from Monday

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Covid scare, elite pugilists from India, who competed at the just-concluded Boxam International meet in Spain, reached Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday. Everyone including the members of the support staff were subjected to RT-PCT tests, as per travel guidelines, and had to spend around seven hours at the airport before they dispersed for their respective home states.

After a short break, the male boxers will assemble in Patiala on Sunday and rejoin the camp from Monday. The women will also return to training on Monday after assembling in New Delhi a day before that. High performance directors Santiago Nieva and Raffaella Bergamasco, currently in their respective hometowns in Sweden and Italy, are also expected to be back on time for a fresh start.

"It's good to get this small break right now because it will be tough to get one while we get closer to Olympics. The No 2-ranked boxers are presently at the camp. Everyone (elite) will reach on Sunday," CA Kuttappa, men's chief coach, told The New Indian Express from Mysuru.

The likes of Kuttappa and his wards have earned a break after an eventful display in Spain. As many as 10 boxers medalled, a performance that has spurred them. However, they suffered a mighty blow on the final day. While everyone else is at home and taking a break, Ashish Kumar, who tested positive for Covid-19 in Spain, is stuck in Castellon, serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine. "We are hopeful that he can come back soon. He'll need a few days break too. The main concern right now is his weight. After staying in quarantine, eating at one place, he's bound to put on a few kilos. I have asked him to workout inside the room, do some shadow boxing and skipping," Kuttappa said.

Eyeing USA tour

In order to keep the momentum, Kuttappa said that he's hopeful of getting more exposure tours for his wards before the postponed Tokyo Olympics. "We're planning for training in USA and after that, a Grand Prix event in Czech Republic. We all know the prevailing Covid-19 situation. If everything works out, we'll be able to get what we want. It's just a plan, let's see," he said.

Women's chief coach Mohammed Ali Qamar is also a pleased man after Mary Kom & Co accounted for four out of the 10 medals. Returning Mary settled for a bronze medal after a tough semis while debutant Jaismine repaid faith put on by Ali Qamar and the other coaches. Simranjit Kaur's, who was unlucky to miss out on the final after being forced to withdraw, display was also one of the highlights. "Simranjit was really impressive. Jaismine also showed her worth. She's highly receptive, hungry to learn. Even after winning, she has a lot of questions. She analyses her fights and tries to learn from her mistakes," Ali Qamar noted.