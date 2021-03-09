STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olympic-bound archers get COVID-19 jab

As many as 16 recurve archers are stationed in Army Institute of Sports, Pune, for camp and trials for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 09th March 2021

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an interesting development, a few Olympic-bound archers got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine after the end of the trials on Monday. They could be among the first few Olympic-bound athletes to get the jab. As many as 16 recurve archers are stationed in Army Institute of Sports, Pune, for camp and trials for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. It is understood that the archers were informed about the availability of the jab at the ASI medical centre and whosoever wished could take it. Since it was voluntary, some including a few Olympic-bound archers preferred to take.

Interestingly, the sports ministry had been saying that Olympic-bound athletes are their priority but had not fixed a date for rolling out of the vaccination process as yet. The sports minister had always maintained that Covid-warriors were the country's priority and Olympic-bound athletes come next. The archers
who took the jab were happy with the smooth operation and lack of hassle. They were administered Covishield. But an issue could arise out of the camp going into a 12-day break after the trials.

Jadhav makes the cut

The trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai made the cut during the final selection trial to select the recurve team for Tokyo Olympics. Jadhav topped the trials, while Atanu and Tarundeep finished second and third. The trio had won a World Championship silver medal in 's-Hertogenbosch in the
Netherlands in June 2019 while also secure a quota in the Olympic team event. Tarundeep is a two-time Olympian while Atanu will be taking part in his second Olympics. Jadhav will be making his debut.
"The trials are over and I'm happy I made the cut," said Atanu. "Now it is time to focus on the big prize and I'm looking forward to giving my best and win a medal and make the country proud."

B Dhiraj finished fourth and he along with the trio complete the A team which will take part in the World Cup Stage I and III. The remaining four archers — Jayanta Talukdar, Kapil, Yashdeep Bhoge and Sukhmani Babrekar will constitute the B team, which will participate in Stage II.

Among women, Deepika Kumari finished top while her teammates from Jharkhand Ankita Bhakat and Komolika Bari finished second and third. While Deepika has already confirmed an individual quota, the trio will try and secure the team quota at the final qualification tournament set to be held in Paris in June.

The fourth member of the A team will be Madhu Vedwan. Bombayla Devi's exclusion was the only surprise during the selection trials.

