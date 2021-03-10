STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venue change mooted for sub-jr & sr nationals

However, West Bengal have said they can host the meet in May while the federation wants the event to be held in April in which case Raipur most likely will get the nod.

Published: 10th March 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The rising COVID-19 cases in a few states has led to a reconsideration on the part of the Archery Association of India with regards to the venues for the sub-junior and senior nationals. Initially, the sub-junior nationals was set to be held from March 20 in Amravati in Maharashtra. But the worsening situation in the state means an alternate venue was required and two states have come up with proposals to host the competition Raipur, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

However, West Bengal have said they can host the meet in May while the federation wants the event to be held in April in which case Raipur most likely will get the nod. A few states might stay away just like in the case of the junior nationals due to the safety aspect.

Even the senior nationals will see a change in venue as earlier Chittaranjan was set to be the venue but due to lack of accomodation facilities and logistics issues, Ranchi seems to be the preferred choice according to sources. However, it looks unlikely that the senior nationals can be completed within the month of April as earlier mentioned in the calendar.

“April is full of events like sub-juniors, World Cup, and that leaves very little time for the seniors. If it does get postponed, it might lead to delays in completing the national ranking tournaments as well,” a federation official said. There also seems to be uncertainty regarding participation of the A team which includes the Olympic-bound archers in the senior nationals.

