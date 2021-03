By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Tokyo Olympics four months away, Indian hockey teams, both men’s and women’s have been including in the Target Olympics Podium Scheme on Wednesday.

The Mission Olympic Cell met at the SAI headquarters in New Delhi and approved the proposal. Fifty-eight hockey players, 33 men’s and 25 women’s team players are set to receive an out-of-pocket allowance of`50,000 per athlete under the scheme.