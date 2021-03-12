Aditya, Sourav have eye on Covid scene before Q school

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 situation has forced established Indian cueists, including Aditya Mehta and Sourav Kothari to adopt a wait and watch policy before they decide on travelling to the UK for the World Snooker Q school. The former was a regular in the Pro tour from 2008 to 2018, but a serious neck injury halted his career temporarily while the latter desires to get his first pro tour card.

With the pandemic bringing almost all sports in India last year to a halt, tournaments have gradually started in the country. The ongoing Bangalore Snooker Academy's All India Snooker Championship in the city is the second event for both the players after the lockdown period.

Such competitions provide them a picture where they really stand before heading to the Q school, which is a three-series event. Players who reach the semis in any of the three will get a card tour for two years.

"Obviously, I have to qualify. The Q school, which comprises good players from around the world, could be in May, but with the current Covid situation, it is hard to say whether that is going to be done or not. I also have to be in a better shape in my game. As of now, it is a wait and watch (for Q school)," Aditya told this daily.

With just 12 spots available, attaining the pro tour card from the qualifiers is always going to be tough. What has made matters even more for the duo is lack of top competitions. They need to compete more and get their A game going in the coming months if they want to compete in the Q school.

The 2013 World Games gold medallist and multiple-time national snooker champion suffered a shocking R64 exit here on Wednesday. But Kothari, who won another All India snooker tournament in Hyderabad last month, looked in his element on Thursday. He defeated Laxman Rawat to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

In fact Kothari, who is confident about his game at present, has had his eyes on the Q school since last year and even got his tickets booked as well, but Covid struck, spoiling his plans. And there is a lot of uncertainty this time around as well.

"I wish I can go to Q school this year, but that is currently in a limbo. Let us see how things pan out with the travel restrictions, new strains and all that," said Kothari.

"You always want to play at the highest level at some point in your life. You do not want to be stagnated....just play in India. I want to see how it feels to brush shoulders with those players and where I stand. If not now, when? Has to be now or the next couple of years."