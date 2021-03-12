STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic host Japan will not take part in COVID-19 vaccine offer by China

Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

New Tokyo Olympic president Seiko Hashimoto

New Tokyo Olympic president Seiko Hashimoto (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan will not take part in China's offer - accepted by the International Olympic Committee - to provide vaccines for 'participants" in the postponed Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games.

Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.

"We have been taking comprehensive anti-infectious disease measures for the Tokyo Games in order to allow participation without vaccinations. There is no change to our principle of not making vaccinations a prerequisite," Marukawa said.

Announced by IOC President Thomas Bach on Thursday, the surprise deal comes as China faces mounting international pressure over the internment of at least 1 million Muslim Uyghurs, which has been labeled a "genocide" by several governments and human-rights bodies.

The IOC has indicated it is a sports body and will not meddle in domestic issues in China. The IOC initially said it would not require athletes to get vaccines, but only encourage it. The deal with China puts more emphasis on getting vaccines to young, healthy athletes and others.

The IOC has said it will pay for the vaccines but gave no indication of the cost or quantity. Marukawa pointed out that the Olympics are being held as if vaccines are not available, relying on testing, masks, social distancing and keeping athletes in a "bubble".

Distribution of China's vaccine will be through international agencies or existing vaccine agreements countries have with China, Bach said. China, where the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in late 2019, has actively engaged in vaccine diplomacy, using doses developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Trials have produced generally lower levels of efficacy than vaccines produced outside China. Bach said Thursday "that a significant number of Olympic teams have already been vaccinated". He did not name the countries.

"The IOC will make every effort to have as many participants in the Olympics and Paralympic Games arriving already vaccinated in Japan this summer," Bach said. Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, in a news conference on Friday, said people coming to Japan with vaccinations might help reassure a skeptical public.

About 80% of Japanese in recent polls say the Olympics should be postponed or canceled, and almost as many do not want fans from abroad. Hashimoto said again that the decision on fans from overseas will be made before the torch relay begins on March 25.

Numerous reports in Japan say the decision has already been made to ban foreign visitors. She also said a decision on venue capacity will be made in April. "The sooner the better. At an earlier stage it is better to present the direction. We've been receiving requests to make the decision sooner," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus International Olympic Committee COVID vaccine Tamayo Marukawa Tokyo Olympics 2021 Olympics
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp