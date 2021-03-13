STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ONE Championship: MMA star Ritu Phogat to face China's Meng Bo

Ritu and Meng Bo fight is going to be a nail-biting event as the Indian MMA prodigy looks to clinch the title.

Wrestler/MMA fighter Ritu Phogat

MMA fighter Ritu Phogat (Photo | ONE Championship)

By ANI

SINGAPORE: Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat will unleash her wrestling prowess against second-ranked atomweight Meng Bo of China in ONE: Empower, an all-women's fight card. The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), on Saturday announced ONE: Empower, an event to be broadcast live on May 28.

Ritu and Meng Bo fight is going to be a nail-biting event as the Indian MMA prodigy looks to clinch the title. Following her back-to-back knockout spectacle of 2020, the 'Indian Tigress' is all set to furl the flag of India at the world-renowned MMA circle.

"The World Grand Prix quarter-finals are finally here! I've been working towards this title ever since I joined the ONE family. My transition from wrestling to MMA has taken a lot of grit, nerve, dedication, and determination," said Ritu in a statement.

"Also, it was a dream to be securing a position among the top eight women contenders for the World Grand Prix Quarter Finals. Although half-way there, I am yet not fully there! I have been undefeated so far and want the world to know that we Indians either play to win or don't play at all. I hope to make my fans and countrymen proud," she added.

Also, ONE women's Strawweight World Champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend her World Title against second-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini of Brazil.

