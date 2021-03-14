Players' association wants to work with BSFI to promote cue sports: Pankaj Advani

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Pankaj Advani was back on the green baize in Bengaluru. He added another trophy to his cabinet, beating Brijesh Damani 6-1 to win the second edition of Bangalore Snooker Academy's (BSA) All India Open Snooker Championship final on Saturday.

However, one could sense a bit of rustiness in his game and the Bengaluru man aims to play a few more competitions before the nationals. The 35-year-old spoke to this daily about youngsters in the cue sport, and his role as one of the vice-presidents in the revived players' association as well.

Excerpts.

On first tournament after the pandemic

Yes, playing a tournament after a very long time. Obviously, due to the pandemic, the situation was very tricky. Snooker is a sport, where tournaments can be organised. We were extremely happy with the playing conditions here at BSA.

Obviously, it is bound to happen. You look at great athletes, for example, Roger Federer, who is coming back after a long hiatus, and because of injury, he is rusty. When you look at the world's top athletes, everybody is so rusty because of the fact that it has been such a long gap away from competitions. Two,

three reasons — one is you tend to get a little more relaxed because during the lockdown you don't even have the time or that facility to practice.

Secondly, when you do not have enough match practice going into a tournament after one year, it is going to tell in your game, in terms of pressure shots, playing the big points well.

On next events

There are a lot of all-India tournaments, which are going to happen in the next two to three months. And I think the nationals are slated for June-July. Leading up to that, it is very important to get some match practice as nationals is the most important Indian event because it helps you qualify for the internationals. I would like to play three-four competitions before the nationals.

On young Indian players in the sport

If you go to this tournament, you will see a lot of new faces. A couple of them really impressed me like Karmesh Patel, who reached the quarterfinal, totally unexpected, unheard of. Guys like Dhvaj Haria, Shrikrishna have been around. When you see the national championships, so many of the juniors are now doing well at the senior level. It is only a matter of time... like even Shrikrishna has won a senior national billiards title.

You look at these young guys and some in this tournament and in other states, there are a lot of youngsters. While there are a lot of players, I feel, it is about how they prioritise the game and how they get themselves together and get seasoned quickly. They will also get beaten by top players and seniors initially, but it is about how quickly they learn and sort of become stronger, improve.

On the revival of Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India (BSPAI) after nearly 15 years

It is very good. The unity of the players is of paramount importance, especially given the fact that in many sports, not all of the top players, because of the rivalry you can call or because of the stakes in the game, they do not see eye to eye on many things. It is great to have a united front now. Through the

platform, we want to work together with the federation to promote the game. There is a lot that this game has to offer to the country.

On role as one of the VPs

It is nice to see at the helm of affairs, two guys who are administrators — Cherag Ramakrishnan as president and Abhishek Shah as secretary — they will be doing most of the administrative work. As far as our inputs, in terms of ideas marketing the sport, doing tournaments, taking care of the interest of junior and women cueists, that is where we will be involved, me, Aditya (Mehta) and two others as vice-presidents. We will be giving our inputs from time to time to enable Cherag and Abhishek carry on their jobs.