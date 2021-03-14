STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Singles Qualifiers: Manika, Sutirtha win, Sharath, Sathiyan bow out

Manika dominated proceedings against Bulgaria's Maria Yovkova during her 11-5 11-7 11-4 11-0 win.

Published: 14th March 2021 11:33 PM

Manika Batra

Manika Batra (File photo| AP)

By PTI

DOHA: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee began their quest for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics berth on winning note as the duo registered comfortable straight-set victories in their respective women's singles knockout stage-I opening round matches at the World Singles Qualification Tournament here on Sunday.

Manika dominated proceedings against Bulgaria's Maria Yovkova during her 11-5 11-7 11-4 11-0 win while Mukherjee faced some resistance from her opponent Lisa Lung in the fourth game but won the contest 11-3 11-5 11-7 12-10.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan suffered defeats against Italian opponents in their respective men's singles opening matches.

While Sathiyan lost to Mihai Bobocica 11-7 11-6 11-8 11-5, seasoned campaigner Sharath also couldn't manage to edge past Niagol Stoyanov as he went down fighting 11-9 6-11 8-11 4-11 11-8 10-12.

Both the Indians had received bye in the opening round.

Four Indians are participating in the ongoing qualification event, where a total of nine (four men and five women) places are up for grabs and scheduled from March 14-17.

In the men's category, players are split into three knockout rounds with the winner of each knockout round earning himself a place in the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

While the losing finalist and semi-finalists from each of the three knockouts, will be drawn into another knockout stage and the winner will secure the remaining one spot.

For the women's category, entries are split into four knockouts with the winner of each knockout round securing a spot in singles at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, losing finalist from each of the four knockouts will fight for the remaining single berth as they will participate in the second stage where they will be drawn into a final knockout and the winner will make it to the Olympics.

