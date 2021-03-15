STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Sushil to skip Asian qualifier trials, keeps Olympic options open

There have speculations about Sushil's future, but the 37-year-old wrestler said he has kept all options open.

Published: 15th March 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has decided not to participate in the selection trials to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The trials were aimed at selecting wrestling teams for the Asian Championships and the Asian leg of the Olympic qualifiers. The 74kg in which Sushil wrestles seems to be a crowded one right now with Narsingh Yadav too entering the fray.

For Sushil, however, it was a difficult choice after losing some time in clearing the mess in the School Games Federation of India. He was elected the president in SGFI last week after sports ministry directed it to hold fresh elections.

"The federation had called me on this too, but I told them I was very busy with clearing the mess in the SGFI," he told The New Indian Express from Delhi. "It was quite disturbing too, especially the forgery issue. I missed out on training for three to four months because of this. And for me I always want to be fit and fully prepared before taking to the mat."  

For a while, there have speculations about Sushil's future, but the 37-year-old wrestler said he has kept all options open. "I also told the federation that I have started training and that if there are events like this later, I would definitely participate," he said. 

Retirement definitely is not on his mind as of now. He also said he would train for the competition that will be coming up next. "Fit honge to maidan mein utrenge" (I will take the mat when I am fit, is what he believes in). 

Olympics too is on his mind. If there's a trial sometime later, even for the Olympics and he is fit, Sushil would love to participate. In short, he is keeping his Olympics options open. 

"As of now I want to concentrate on my training," he said. "I always believe that when I represent my country I should be fully fit and play well."

The Olympic qualifier will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from April 9 to 11 followed by the Asian Championships from April 13 to 18 at the same venue. Interestingly, it needs to be seen what the Wrestling Federation of India decides if someone managed to secure a berth in the 74kg for the Tokyo Games. The final event (World Olympic qualifier) is scheduled in Sofia, Bulgari from May 6 to 9.

The 74kg is expected to be the most crowded more than 10 wrestlers including Narisngh Yadav, Jitender Kinha, Sandeep Singh and Gourav Baliyan expected to compete. The trials will be held in three Olympic weight categories in freestyle -- 74kg, 97kg and 125kg -- while in the Greco-Roman all weight categories 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg) are open for trials.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Olympics Olympic qualifiers Narsingh Yadav
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp