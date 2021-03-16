Annu Rani spear-heads national record

Adith Dinaker By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Annu Rani has come a long way from the fields of her home in Uttar Pradesh. She has smashed numerous records, both her own and those set by others. Despite meagre support from her family, she is now one of the foremost women's athletes in the country. On Monday, she showed her prowess again, scripting a new national mark of 63.24m (her previous record was 62.43 in 2019) at the 24th Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championship at Patiala on Monday. Even if the season is young, she has started 2021 determined to make a statement — she is the owner of three of the top five best throws (63.24m, 61.98m and 61.22m).

But it's not really a surprise as she is no stranger to breaking barriers. In fact, till she became the sport's new address in 2014, even her family wasn't too convinced about her choice of profession. The one sore point in her season so far is that she has fallen short of the Olympic qualifying standard. On Monday, she was short by 76 centimetres.

"I am not satisfied but it's okay," she said after the event. "I had an ankle injury earlier but I am better now even if there is still a slight niggle. I have worked on my technique during my training and there is some consistency in my performance." Since comeback to competition she has been consistent with her performance with throws over 61m.

Even if she is odds on to book a Tokyo ticket — her world ranking could get her there — the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist will want to meet the qualification standard. If nothing else, that is a confidence booster.

Dharun pulls out

On a day when Rani stole the headlines, several athletes were conspicuous by their absence, with the most high profile being Dharun Ayyasamy, the 400m hurdler withdrawing mid-way. Curiously, VK Vismaya, who could yet be a vital cog in India's 400m relay team if they qualify, was disqualified as she cut her lane.

