Britain, Brazil in quarantine

Testing rules are same for everyone with all teams needing to produce a negative RT-PCR report not more than 72 hours old.

Published: 16th March 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All countries participating at the shooting World Cup in New Delhi from March 18 will be tested at least thrice during their stay in the country while strict quarantine rules are being followed by the British and Brazilian teams. 

Both countries have registered an uptick in number of cases due to a highly dangerous Covid-19 variant and thus both teams and their delegates are having to quarantine for six nights in a hotel near the Karni Singh Shooting Range. Their quarantine period ends on March 18, following which they are free to book a slot for training. “Currently, quite a few foreign shooters are training at the range after booking slots in advance. From 19th, athletes from Britain and Brazil are free to train if they wish,” an official said.

Testing rules are same for everyone with all teams needing to produce a negative RT-PCR report not more than 72 hours old. They will also be tested upon arrival at the airport. After that all shooters will again be tested a day prior to the start of the competition and again before leaving the country. Guidelines issued by the ISSF will be followed during the tournament. 

