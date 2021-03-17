Packing a punch  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In 2019, mixed martial arts fighter Mohamad Farad was browsing on social media channels when he found himself being tagged on one particular post. This was a challenge from Pakistani fighter Uloomi Karim who was ready to put up a fight with anyone who challenged him. So, Bengaluru-based Farad decided to take it on. However, the pandemic played spoilt sport and Farad finally showed his prowess when he scored a one-punch knockout against Pakistan’s Uloomi Karim in the mixed martial arts promotion held in March 11 in Bahrain. BRAVE Combat Federation, the global promotion founded by His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Hamad Al Khalifa from Baharain organised the event.

Mohamad Farad | Vinod Kumar T

“Although others also attempted the fights, I took it on as a challenge. After six months of training, I was part of a proper fight camp in January and February,” says Farad, who is still basking in the glory of his success. “Honestly, the experience was nothing new to me. I was confident of the victory,” says 31-year-old who put in 8-10 hours of training on a daily basis.

Mornings began with a 10-20km run, which was followed by agility workouts, wrestling and MMA, and evenings included a 10-km run. The day closed with kickboxing. “This sport requires intense practice, effort and immense strength.

I am happy that I was able to knockout our arch-rival in a fight,” says Farad, who was felicitated on Wednesday, by the Karnataka State Football Association, Nalapad Academy and Bowring Institute.

A fast-growing sport, Farad finds that MMA has been gaining immense popularity in the recent times. All India MMA Federation joint secretary and trainer Abdul Muneer pointed out that Farad has put considerable effort into his victory.

“Pakistani fighter Uloomi Karim has defeated several Indian fighters in the past. There is a lot of pressure on Indian sportspersons when they are facing our arch opponents,” he says.