Avinash Sable’s national record and the targets ahead

CHENNAI: Avinash Sable’s 3000m steeplechase national record progression has been remarkable. Since the 2018 Open Nationals in Bhubaneswar, it reads 8:29.80s; 8:28.94s Federation Cup, March 2019 in Patiala; 8:25.23 in heats during the World Championships in October 2019 and then 8:21.37s in the final. And now 8:20.20s at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Patiala on Wednesday. Incidentally, this timing is the best of the season in the world right now.

Avinash Sable

Sable has been a quiet athlete who loves keeping to himself. His motivation on the track and steadfastness are some qualities that his coach Amrish Kumar admires. “Set a target and leave it to him.” Knowing the ability of his ward, the national record didn’t come as a surprise. “We were targeting somewhere between 8:18-the 20s,” Amrish told The New Indian Express from Patiala where he is in quarantine because of a positive Covid test.

In fact, though from distance, he made it a point to help Sable train in whatever way he could. “If we got competition the target was around 8:15s but if there is not much of competition then 8:18-20 would be fine. In our first race of the season, we were targeting 8:24s.” That’s one of the reasons why the coach wants Sable to get international exposure. He is also aware that at the worlds in 2019, 8:21.37s was good enough for a 13th finish in the final.

But like all coaches, he also felt there were a couple of areas that needed work. “We are hoping to get a couple of international competitions around May-June at least where we would be looking to better the record.” Since this is the beginning of the season, the coach said Sable did not give his 100 per cent. “As the season progresses, he will improve his timing and start peaking around July,”

said Amrish. But the prevailing uncertainty over participation in international events is a concern for him.

Sable’s training venue varied between 2200m to 1000m throughout the lockdown period, except for a brief while when they were in Patiala. Building his endurance was natural. He and his coach were in Ooty initially before shifting to Bengaluru later last year. “However, we are focusing on his water clearance and building on his speed and endurance. He needs to run 8:15 first before cracking the 8:10s. He is capable of doing it this season.” In Bengaluru, a Hypoxic chamber too comes handy. “We will train later but as of now our focus is to build on his endurance and speed.”

Tejinder improves

Shot-putter Tejinderpal Toor had had a decent start to his season. On Wednesday, he inched closer to the Olympic qualifying mark of 21.10m when he hurled the iron 20.58m. The thrower, who is expected to qualify, in fact, had thrown above 20m consistently.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra continued with his form. Though not near his recent national record, he managed a meet record with 87.80m. He is one of the bright prospects among athletes at the Olympics.

Results (finals)

Men: 10000m: 1. Abhishek Pal (UP) 29:47.49; 2. Kartik Kumar (UP) 29:48.21; 3. Arjun Kumar (UP) 29:49.46; 110m Hurdles: 1. P Veeramani (TN) 14.57s; 2. CP Srikanth Madhya (KAR) 14.85s; 3. Yashwant Kumar Laveti (AP) 15.01s; 3000m Steeplechase: 1. Avinash Sable (MAH) 8:20.20 (New National and Meet Records. Old National Record: 8:21.37, Sable, Doha, 2019; Old Meet Record: 8:28.94, Sable, Patiala, 2019); 2. Shankar Lal Swamy (RAJ) 8:34.33; 3. Rajkumar (HAR) 8:49.96; High Jump: 1. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (MAH) 2.15m; 2. Aadarsh Ram (TN) 2.10; 3. Geo Jos (KER) 2.10 and Siddharth Yadav (HAR) 2.10; Shot Put: 1. Tajinderpal Toor (PUN) 20.58m; 2. Karanveer Singh (PUN) 18.98; 3. Devinder Singh (PUN) 18.04; Javelin Throw: 1. Neeraj Chopra (HAR) 87.80m (New Meet Record. Old: 86.94, Neeraj Chopra, Patiala, 2018); 2. Yashvir Singh (HAR) 79.31; 3. Rohit Yadav (UP) 78.88.

Women: 100m Hurdles: 1. C Kanimozhi (TN) 13.63 seconds; 2. Agasara Nandini (TEL) 13.88; 3. R Nithya Ramraj (TN) 14.08; 3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary (UP) 10:01.06; 2. Komal C Jagdale (MAH) 10:05.43; 3. Chinta Yadav (UP) 10:36.45