Delayed start to All-England

CHENNAI: Badminton world suffered Covid scare on Tuesday. Before the ongoing All- England Open Championships commenced, the international body (BWF) had delayed its start following a number of positive cases or inconclusive test results.

Indians (3 shuttlers and one support staff), also featured in the list. It seemed like the coronavirus would jeopardise their campaign yet again. However, after hours of uncertainty on Wednesday, the tournament got underway in Birmingham after all tho­se cases were retested and their reports returned negative.

“The All England Open Badminton Championships 2021 commenced today (Wednesday) with a full complement of players as planned. The first televised match, featuring Kento Momota against Parupalli Kashyap, started at 2 pm GMT,” the BWF said.

The match lasted just 42 minutes as Momota, who was making a comeback after suffering a career-threatening road accident last year, got the better of Kashyap 21-13, 22-20. BWF said that they conducted an investigation into the testing and laboratory process after many positive and inconclusive results.

“This was done in consultation with representatives from Public Health England and the private testing companies involved,” the BWF noted. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth lost 11-21, 21-15, 21-12 against Nguyen Nhat of Ireland in the opening round.

