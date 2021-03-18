Didn't start in Fed Cup because of niggle, says elite sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the likes of M Sreeshankar and Neeraj Chopra have come out all guns blazing in the ongoing Federation Cup, elite sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya wants to take a cautious approach.

The 26-year-old was a notable absentee in the 400m run and the national record holder suggested that he didn’t want to take any risks at the moment. “I was feeling a slight pain in my glutes and so I did not want to take any risks at the moment. I wasn’t feeling fully confident in terms of doing the run and so I decided not to run. An injury right now would be very risky and the most important thing is to stay fit and work up the fitness as we are just early into the season,” Anas told The New Indian Express.

The Indian Grand Prix last month was the first time most elite athletes got back to action in over a year and Anas’s duel with Arokia Rajiv was a fascinating contest in the 200m sprint. The national record holder was pipped to gold by Arokia by 0.20 seconds. Anas finished second and he feels that he is working up the fitness with each passing competition.

“I’m slowly getting back into peak fitness and maybe I’m at 60% right now in terms of my physical condition. I’m training really well but I will have to be patient when it comes to being at my best. There is no pressure or hurry and there is good progress. Being out of action for a long period was hard and now it’s all about getting into the groove,” he said.

The Nilamel-native hopes that he can travel abroad to compete in international events.

“Hopefully we get to travel and compete in meets across the world. That would be the next step in terms of getting back to full competitive mode but there is also the concern as Covid-19 cases are starting to rise again across the world. Hopefully, the federation will make the necessary arrangements. At the moment, we’ll have to wait and see,” said Anas.

Day 4 results:

Women: Hammer throw: 1. Sarita R Singh (UP) 56.62m 2. Jyoti Jakhar (Har) 54.97m 3. Rekha Singh (UK) 54.04m

Hep long jump: 1. Mareena George (Ker) 5.97m 2. Swapna Barman (WB) 5.86m 3. Sowmiya Murugan (TN) 5.55m

High jump: 1. Gracena G Merly (TN) 1.84m 2. Rekha (Har) 1.75m 3. Giji George Stephen (TN) 1.70m

Triple jump: 1. Renu (Har) 13.39m 2. Aishwarya B (Kar) 13.16m 3. Aishwarya R (TN) 13.05m

800m hep run: 1. Mareena George (Ker) 2:20.57 2. Madhu (Har) 2:21.50 3. Kajal (Har) 2:22.44

Men’s 200m run: 1. Akshay Nain (Del) 0:21.23 2. Elakkiyadasan Kannadasan (TN) 0:21.25 3. Paras (HP) 0:21.57

Pole Vault: 1. Parshant Kanhiya (Har) 5.10m 2. Lakshay (Har) 5.05m 3. Anas EB (Ker) 4.90m

Discus throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Pb) 59.04m 2. Vazeer (Har) 56.40m 3. Abhinav (Har) 55.79m