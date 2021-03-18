STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Didn't start in Fed Cup because of niggle, says elite sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya

The 26-year-old was a notable absentee in the 400m run and the national record holder suggested that he didn’t want to take any risks at the moment.

Published: 18th March 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Running

Image used for representation.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the likes of M Sreeshankar and Neeraj Chopra have come out all guns blazing in the ongoing Federation Cup, elite sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya wants to take a cautious approach.

The 26-year-old was a notable absentee in the 400m run and the national record holder suggested that he didn’t want to take any risks at the moment. “I was feeling a slight pain in my glutes and so I did not want to take any risks at the moment. I wasn’t feeling fully confident in terms of doing the run and so I decided not to run. An injury right now would be very risky and the most important thing is to stay fit and work up the fitness as we are just early into the season,” Anas told The New Indian Express.

The Indian Grand Prix last month was the first time most elite athletes got back to action in over a year and Anas’s duel with Arokia Rajiv was a fascinating contest in the 200m sprint. The national record holder was pipped to gold by Arokia by 0.20 seconds. Anas finished second and he feels that he is working up the fitness with each passing competition.

“I’m slowly getting back into peak fitness and maybe I’m at 60% right now in terms of my physical condition. I’m training really well but I will have to be patient when it comes to being at my best. There is no pressure or hurry and there is good progress. Being out of action for a long period was hard and now it’s all about getting into the groove,” he said.

The Nilamel-native hopes that he can travel abroad to compete in international events.

“Hopefully we get to travel and compete in meets across the world. That would be the next step in terms of getting back to full competitive mode but there is also the concern as Covid-19 cases are starting to rise again across the world. Hopefully, the federation will make the necessary arrangements. At the moment, we’ll have to wait and see,” said Anas.

Day 4 results:

Women: Hammer throw: 1. Sarita R Singh (UP) 56.62m 2. Jyoti Jakhar (Har) 54.97m 3. Rekha Singh (UK) 54.04m

Hep long jump: 1. Mareena George (Ker) 5.97m 2. Swapna Barman (WB) 5.86m 3. Sowmiya Murugan (TN) 5.55m

High jump: 1. Gracena G Merly (TN) 1.84m 2. Rekha (Har) 1.75m 3. Giji George Stephen (TN) 1.70m

Triple jump: 1. Renu (Har) 13.39m 2. Aishwarya B (Kar) 13.16m 3. Aishwarya R (TN) 13.05m

800m hep run: 1. Mareena George (Ker) 2:20.57 2. Madhu (Har) 2:21.50 3. Kajal (Har) 2:22.44

Men’s 200m run: 1. Akshay Nain (Del) 0:21.23 2. Elakkiyadasan Kannadasan (TN) 0:21.25 3. Paras (HP) 0:21.57

Pole Vault: 1. Parshant Kanhiya (Har) 5.10m 2. Lakshay (Har) 5.05m 3. Anas EB (Ker) 4.90m

Discus throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Pb) 59.04m 2. Vazeer (Har) 56.40m 3. Abhinav (Har) 55.79m

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anas Yahiya
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp