Judokas in doubt for Oly qualifiers
Published: 18th March 2021 04:06 AM | Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:41 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A fresh surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe and subsequent travel restrictions may deprive Indian judokas of ranking points vital to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Jasleen Singh Saini (66kg) and Shushila Devi (48kg) have a chance to qualify for the Games.
A total of 18 judokas are almost certain to take part in the Asia Oceania Senior Championships scheduled in Kyrgystan from April 6 to 9. However, five members from the core group including Jasleen and Shushila may be forced to skip the preceding event — Tbilisi Grand Slam slated from March 26 to 28 in Georgia, due to the pandemic.
