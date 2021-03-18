Judokas in doubt for Oly qualifiers

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fresh surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe and subsequent travel restrictions may deprive Indian judokas of ranking points vital to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Jasleen Singh Sa­ini (66kg) and Shushila Devi (48kg) have a chance to qualify for the Games.

A total of 18 judokas are almost certain to take part in the Asia Oceania Senior Championships scheduled in Kyrgystan from April 6 to 9. However, five members from the core group including Jasleen and Shushila may be forced to skip the preceding event — Tbilisi Grand Slam slated from March 26 to 28 in Georgia, due to the pandemic.

