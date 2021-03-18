STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shooters take aim at World Cup

With preparations for Tokyo Olympics hampered by lack of competitions, Indians look to settle into the groove

Published: 18th March 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Last March, days before the World Cup was scheduled to begin, the world plunged into uncertainty. Covid-19 virus was spreading and the pandemic di­srupted normal life. The event was called-off at the last moment. It’s almost a year now. Some kind of normalcy is back, with it sports too. 

India’s shooters will finally get the chance to take part in an international event with the ISSF World Cup set to start at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here from Friday. While the lockdown period posed a lot of challenges, even the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics comes with its own set of pitfalls. Apart from the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, none of the shooters have had the benefit of competing in a real-world tournament. 

Online championships became the norm during lockdown but that was the best that could be managed. The selection trials held for the Tokyo Olympics and the national championships in Bhopal (late 2019) were the last events that the shooters took part in. “It has been a long gap. For most of us, we cannot wait to compete against top shooters. That feeling is something else and we have missed that. It might take some time but we have been performing well in the trials and camps and now to do it on the big stage,” Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjeev Rajput said.

The only positive according to the Indian shooting contingent was the fact they got time to work on improving physical fitness and strengthening the mind since COVID-19 struck.  “These aspects often get lost in the heat of competing in events one after the other. We have emerged stronger mentally and got to know ourselves and that will stand us in good stead in pressure situations,” was how 19-year-old Manu Bhaker summed it up.

But the evolving pandemic situation globally has meant no fixed calendar and with India refusing to take part in the South Korea World Cup, India’s top shooters and medal prospects might have to head to Tokyo on the back of very few competitive appearances. NRAI chief Raninder Singh said the federation is aware of the challenges and are trying to maximise every opportunity.

“Trials, camps and nationals are there and apart from that the Baku World Cup and a shotgun World Cup in Lonato are also on the horizon. Not a lot of time is left. But in case things go south, we have been talking to various federations who have shooters in those events where we have qualified and we might plan to bring them over to give our shooters a competitive feeling. Apart from that there is very little we can plan for currently.”

The point of acclimatising to conditions in Tokyo was also raised and most of the shooters have not shot in the Olympic range over there. With windy conditions likely during the quadrennial showpiece, shooters are wary of how that might affect their performance. “The situation in Japan is also evolving and we do not know how far in advance teams will be allowed into the country. IOA will be in charge of the Olympic team and I’m sure they will try their best,” Raninder added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp