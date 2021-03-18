Shooters take aim at World Cup

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last March, days before the World Cup was scheduled to begin, the world plunged into uncertainty. Covid-19 virus was spreading and the pandemic di­srupted normal life. The event was called-off at the last moment. It’s almost a year now. Some kind of normalcy is back, with it sports too.

India’s shooters will finally get the chance to take part in an international event with the ISSF World Cup set to start at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here from Friday. While the lockdown period posed a lot of challenges, even the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics comes with its own set of pitfalls. Apart from the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, none of the shooters have had the benefit of competing in a real-world tournament.

Online championships became the norm during lockdown but that was the best that could be managed. The selection trials held for the Tokyo Olympics and the national championships in Bhopal (late 2019) were the last events that the shooters took part in. “It has been a long gap. For most of us, we cannot wait to compete against top shooters. That feeling is something else and we have missed that. It might take some time but we have been performing well in the trials and camps and now to do it on the big stage,” Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjeev Rajput said.

The only positive according to the Indian shooting contingent was the fact they got time to work on improving physical fitness and strengthening the mind since COVID-19 struck. “These aspects often get lost in the heat of competing in events one after the other. We have emerged stronger mentally and got to know ourselves and that will stand us in good stead in pressure situations,” was how 19-year-old Manu Bhaker summed it up.

But the evolving pandemic situation globally has meant no fixed calendar and with India refusing to take part in the South Korea World Cup, India’s top shooters and medal prospects might have to head to Tokyo on the back of very few competitive appearances. NRAI chief Raninder Singh said the federation is aware of the challenges and are trying to maximise every opportunity.

“Trials, camps and nationals are there and apart from that the Baku World Cup and a shotgun World Cup in Lonato are also on the horizon. Not a lot of time is left. But in case things go south, we have been talking to various federations who have shooters in those events where we have qualified and we might plan to bring them over to give our shooters a competitive feeling. Apart from that there is very little we can plan for currently.”

The point of acclimatising to conditions in Tokyo was also raised and most of the shooters have not shot in the Olympic range over there. With windy conditions likely during the quadrennial showpiece, shooters are wary of how that might affect their performance. “The situation in Japan is also evolving and we do not know how far in advance teams will be allowed into the country. IOA will be in charge of the Olympic team and I’m sure they will try their best,” Raninder added.