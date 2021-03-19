In search of 16th quota

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will be looking to add to their record 15 quotas when the ISSF shooting World Cup commences at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from Friday. This will also be a chance to see how the Indian shooters adjust to the feel of an international competition after a long gap.

The 25m rapid fire pistol event will be India’s target with Anish Bhanwala the best placed to earn that 16th quota. He is currently World No 12 with 207 points. But a gold medal will be needed to ensure safe passage.

“We wish everyone all the best and in particular, our men’s rapid fire pistol squad, where we have the opportunity to win the 16th Olympic quota,” NRAI president Raninder Singh said. The first event of the day will be the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle qualification. Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta and Deepak Kumar will take part with Pankaj Kumar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shooting in the Minimum Qualification Score.