STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mary Kom Boxing Academy gets new infrastructure

In 2019-20, under the company's CSR initiative Goodyear supported the construction of a kitchen and dining Hall at Mary Kom's academy.

Published: 19th March 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mary Kom

Boxer Mary Kom (File photo|AFP)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Brand new sports infrastructure, kitchen and a dining hall, developed with the support of tyre major Goodyear, were inaugurated at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy here.

Francis Marwein, Regional Director SAI NERC Imphal and Guwahati handed over the completed project to London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom, the founder of the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF), on Thursday.

In 2019-20, under the company's CSR initiative Goodyear supported the construction of a kitchen and dining Hall at Mary Kom's academy.

"Dreams are made real when we are determined, and with the support from others. My dream to set up a centre of sporting excellence will not be realised without support from the people, government and corporate sectors," said Mary Kom.

"This support of sports infrastructure from Goodyear is a motivation for me, my team and our athletes most importantly."

The elite indian boxer urged the athletes to make full use of the facilities available now.

"I was never fortunate enough when I started my boxing career and this kind of facilities and dining hall were far away.

Therefore you need to make the best use of these entire infrastructures and be a champion by achieving more than what I have done."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mary Kom Boxing Academy
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp