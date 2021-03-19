STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

MOP retain Sivanthi Aditiyan trophy  

Department of Physical Education, University of Madras celebrated its annual awards function on Tuesday.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

MOP Vaishnav College for Women with the Dr Sivanthi Aditiyan Rolling Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Department of Physical Education, University of Madras celebrated its annual awards function on Tuesday. Prof Dr S Gowri, vice-chancellor, University of Madras felicitated those who performed well in the All-India inter-university.

Loyola College retained the Dr Sivanthi Aditiyan Rolling Trophy for 2019-2020 for producing the maximum number of male athletes, who represented the University of Madras. In the women’s segment, MOP Vaishnav College for Women retained the trophy.

Snooker meet from Sat
Saleem Snooker Academy will organise the Jhillmill- All-India Open snooker tournament from March 20 to 28. The tournament has attracted a record 170 entries and will feature renowned players like Laxman Rawat and Sourav Kothari. Dhvaj Arya, Rafath Habib, Anuj Uppal, Faisal Khan, Panudrangiah, Dilip Kumar, Girish R, Shivam Arora, Yogesh Kumar and Ishpreet Chadda are also in the fray. It also features upcoming talents like Shri Krishna, Digvijay Kadian and Kriesh Gurbaxani.

The chief referee for the tournament is RB Ganesh, an International official.

Anna Nagar win
Anna Nagar blanked YMCA Nandanam Club 3-0 in the Sanmar-TNTA inter-club tennis league.

Shavin cracks ton
V Shavin’s 140 helped Harrington Cricket Academy beat Mugalivakkam Cricket Academy by 207 in the  Nandhaa Dairy Farm U-12 tournament played at Reddy NM Greens Grounds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp