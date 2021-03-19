MOP retain Sivanthi Aditiyan trophy  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Department of Physical Education, University of Madras celebrated its annual awards function on Tuesday. Prof Dr S Gowri, vice-chancellor, University of Madras felicitated those who performed well in the All-India inter-university.

Loyola College retained the Dr Sivanthi Aditiyan Rolling Trophy for 2019-2020 for producing the maximum number of male athletes, who represented the University of Madras. In the women’s segment, MOP Vaishnav College for Women retained the trophy.

Snooker meet from Sat

Saleem Snooker Academy will organise the Jhillmill- All-India Open snooker tournament from March 20 to 28. The tournament has attracted a record 170 entries and will feature renowned players like Laxman Rawat and Sourav Kothari. Dhvaj Arya, Rafath Habib, Anuj Uppal, Faisal Khan, Panudrangiah, Dilip Kumar, Girish R, Shivam Arora, Yogesh Kumar and Ishpreet Chadda are also in the fray. It also features upcoming talents like Shri Krishna, Digvijay Kadian and Kriesh Gurbaxani.

The chief referee for the tournament is RB Ganesh, an International official.

Anna Nagar win

Anna Nagar blanked YMCA Nandanam Club 3-0 in the Sanmar-TNTA inter-club tennis league.

Shavin cracks ton

V Shavin’s 140 helped Harrington Cricket Academy beat Mugalivakkam Cricket Academy by 207 in the Nandhaa Dairy Farm U-12 tournament played at Reddy NM Greens Grounds.