Paddlers Sathiyan, Sharath and Sutirtha book Tokyo Olympic berth

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan booked their tickets for the Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Doha on Thursday. Among women, Sutirtha Mukherjee caused quite a stir as she got the better of her compatriot and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra to seal her Olympics spot. Despite the loss, Manika's participation should also be assured due to her high rankings.

The South Asian section saw Sathiyan defeat Sharath in a seven-game thriller (11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8) on Thursday morning. Despite leading on two occasions, Sharath could not press home his advantage as he succumbed to Sathiyan in a repeat of the senior nationals final. In a late-night encounter,

Sathiyan then breezed past Pakistan's Muhammad Rameez 11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2 to confirm his ticket for Tokyo. The Pakistani player ranked 690 in the world stood no chance against both Indian paddlers. This will be the 28-year-old's maiden Olympic Games.

After his disappointing loss against Sathiyan, Sharath got a couple of hours to regroup mentally and returned to the court to thrash Rameez 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in just 23 minutes. The Padma Shri recipient made it to his fourth Olympics due to his high rank, which will be confirmed once the rankings list is

announced in April. He has played in the 2004, 2008 and 2016 Games.

"The feeling of qualifying for the Olympics is unparalleled, I have done it in the past but each time it feels as special as before. Making it through the rankings also feels great because it seems like the effort I have put in over the years has paid dividends. Especially after the year we had, I can finally be calm now that I have sealed my spot. The only thing you hear people discuss in an Olympic year is making the cut and the pressure can get to you. I'm just glad that now I can focus on my preparations for Tokyo," a jubilant Sharath told this daily from Doha.

The 38-year-old also has a chance in the mixed doubles along with Manika but they will need to win their remaining two ties. The Indian pair thrashed Qatar in straight games on Thursday. While that was the easy match, Singapore and Korea await and those will be far tougher battles. Only one spot is up for grabs in

mixed doubles.

In women's singles, Manika faced off against compatriot Sutirtha. She was the favourite to clinch the quota but the paddler from West Bengal had other ideas as she outgunned her opponent 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-4. Despite the loss, Manika, ranked World No 62, should also make the cut by virtue of her rankings after the list is updated next month.