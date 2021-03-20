STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics to proceed without overseas spectators, confirm organisers

The Japanese organising committee has also said that it will refund overseas spectators who purchased tickets, reported Kyodo News.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Overseas spectators will not be allowed in this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, confirmed the Organising Committee on Saturday.

The decision to not allow overseas spectators was made during a remote meeting involving five parties, including the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). This decision has been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese organising committee has also said that it will refund overseas spectators who purchased tickets, reported Kyodo News.

"Setting priorities like safety also means that you have to respect these priorities and that means you will have and we will have to take difficult decisions," Kyodo News quoted Bach as saying on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sharath, Manika seal Olympic berth in mixed doubles after winning Asian Qualification event

Earlier, Japan government had decided to prohibit foreign spectators from attending the mega event later this year. The Japanese government had concluded that overseas fans in this year's showpiece event isn't possible given the concerns among the country's public over the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo News cited an official as saying.

The Tokyo Olympics was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomed the decision of the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board to appoint seven-time Olympian Hashimoto Seiko as the new President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

On February 12, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee head Yoshiro Mori resigned over his remarks about women talking too much, which were branded "sexist" at home and abroad. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Paralympics Japan coronavirus fans overseas spectators
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp