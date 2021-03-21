Didn't think this was possible: Sharath on win against Koreans to seal Olympics mixed doubles spot

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A thrilling come-from-behind win against the mighty Koreans ensured India got its

fifth quota in table tennis at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Doha on Saturday as the mixed doubles pair of A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The World No 5 duo of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon were the top seeds and when they were two games to the good, it did not seem likely that the Indians could turn the tie around. But, in a repeat of the Asian Games win, the Indian pair fought back to create history by qualifying as the first mixed doubles pair from

the country in its first-ever iteration.

World No 32 Sharath could not believe what the pair achieved even four hours after the triumph. "I'm still pinching myself. I cannot believe what happened. When the draw was made I honestly did not think it would happen. But when we won (the semifinals) on Friday, we sat down and discussed and at that point, we slowly started thinking of giving it our best shot," a jubilant Sharath told this daily from Doha.

The pressure was palpable because both knew this might be the best bet in terms of a historic Olympic medal. The 16-pairing draw at the Tokyo Games means a pair that wins three contests stands a chance of winning a medal. "This thought kept me awake at night. I could not sleep a wink and I was awake at 5 in the morning and was watching videos, trying to keep myself calm," the Padma Shri recipient added.

It was a combined effort and Manika was ecstatic with the result. "I was really happy with myself to be able to withstand the attack and services of a player like Lee Sang Su and Jion Jihee. Sharath Bhaiya capitalised well with his attack to keep the pressure on them. I am very happy that along with singles we

could even make it in mixed doubles."

Sharath was very complimentary of his partner and even added that the two regrouped after being two games down and figured out a new strategy of attack. "The Korean pair tried to finish off points with a serve and smash routine. We were unable to cope but then we had a chat and Manika tried to slow down the game while I sped it up and that tactic worked wonders. She kept motivating me and now we

can focus on trying to prepare our very best."

That preparation part will be easier said than done. Tournaments are at a premium and the current situation in Europe might affect training plans there as well. "We will need to discuss and chalk out a plan. It will be difficult but so was this challenge," Sharath signed off.