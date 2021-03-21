Mixed bag for India's best

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It's fair to say that India are absolutely loaded in both the 10m air rifle and air

pistol events. They have multiple men and women inside the top 10 in the four categories. So all eyes were on the four finals of the above-mentioned events on Saturday. There was one caveat. With international events resuming after a long time, would they be able to retain that same pre-Covid momentum. It's fair to say it was a mixed bag.

In the two air rifle events, there was only one medal even though three had qualified for the finals. The common theme among all shooters was rust with few claiming they had to start from scratch due to the enforced break. The women shooters were a disappointment with World No 1 Elavenil Valarivan and

World No 7 Apurvi Chandela failing to qualify for the finals on Friday. All eyes were on Anjum Moudgil on Saturday after she became the lone Indian to qualify in the 10m air rifle discipline. With Elavenil's rise, the pressure on her has ramped up.

She started slowly, trying to find her range but improved gradually. Eventually, it was not enough as she ended up fifth. Her coach Deepali Deshpande wasquite pleased with her ward's display.

"She is a big match player and it will show when the time comes. We tried changing equipment but could not train properly during the lockdown, Now with her going back to the old kit, she has started shooting well again and her scores are improving," the coach said.

Among men in the 10m air rifle event, India No 2 Arjun Babuta was returning to the international arena after an extended break following a back injury while World No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar sported a whole new look replete with a man bun and beard.

Divyansh was sixth after the end of the first five shots but fought back gradually to win the bronze medal with Babuta finishing fifth. He was the first to admit how tough it was shooting here. "It seemed like I had completely forgotten how to shoot in this lockdown. I was nervous at the start and a lot was going

on in my head. This is usually not the case as I was under quite a bit of pressure. We are helpless with regards to future planning but I'm glad that I could win a medal at the end of the day."

A glut of medals arrived late on Saturday with a gold and silver finish in the women's 10m air pistol final while a silver and bronze arrived among men. In a low-scoring women's 10m air pistol final, Yashaswini Singh Deswal won gold while Manu Bhaker clinched silver. But Yashaswini revealed that all shooters were trying to find their rhythm due to which the scores were quite low. "All of us are trying to regain our old form. It is the same for everyone. The lockdown was difficult for all but I tried to give my best today and thankfully that was enough for gold." In the men's 10m air pistol final, Saurabh Chaudhury finished second followed by Abhishek Verma.

Bubble breach

Till now, a few shooters have tested positive for Covid-19 but their roommates and team members have all returned negative certificates. However, there have been a few instances of bio-bubble breach by athletes with quite a few shooters venturing out for sight-seeing in Delhi and Agra. That has not been met too

kindly by SAI and they have asked NRAI to submit a report on the same. "SAI have been made aware that SOPs are not being adhered to at the hotel with some international players venturing out... thereby breaching the bio-bubble," a SAI statement read.