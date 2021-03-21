STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI raises concerns after bio-bubble breach, NRAI initiates inquiry

It has been repeatedly made clear to everyone that no flouting of guidelines will be tolerated, but it is unfortunate to learn that it has still taken place," the official said.

Published: 21st March 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

sports authority of India
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Authority of India on Saturday expressed concerns after it emerged that protocols are "not being adhered to" during the ISSF World Cup here, with some international shooters also "venturing out" into the city, breaching the bio-bubble.

A senior office-bearer of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has initiated an inquiry and "stringent action will be recommended" against any Indian shooter found to be in breach of the bio-bubble.

As far as the international shooters are concerned, the matter has been reported to the ISSF technical director for further action, the official said.

"We will submit a report to SAI after the conclusion of the inquiry and they will take take it from there. It has been repeatedly made clear to everyone that no flouting of guidelines will be tolerated, but it is unfortunate to learn that it has still taken place," the official said.

Earlier, SAI had asked the NRAI to submit a report on the bio-bubble breach and flouting of guidelines.

"Sports Authority of India has been made aware that during the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi the Standard Operating Procedures are not being adhered to at the Games hotel and also some international players have ventured out to public places in the city, thereby breaching the bio bubble," SAI wrote in a statement.

"SAI has written to the National Rifle Association of India and asked the federation to submit a report on the same," the nodal sports body added in its statement.

The NRAI, shooting''s governing body in the country, is also the tournament''s local organising committee.

The shooters, who tested positive, are currently self-isolating in their team hotel.

Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters as well as their other teammates were also isolated after undergoing COVID tests.

The results of the roommates and other team members, though, have returned negative.

In all, four shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament, which started on Friday in the national capital.

On Thursday, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.

The shooter was first tested at the airport and then again on Thursday.

He is asymptomatic and the shooter has never visited the range.

A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.

As per the ISSF guidelines, no spectator is allowed inside the range during the tournament, which carries ranking points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISSF world cup NRAI Sports authority of India
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp