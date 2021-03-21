STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanamacha Chanu's biggest test coming up in AIBA youth world championships in April

Besides the regular training, boxers have classes with nutritionists, physios and others to help prepare them in all aspects at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak.

Published: 21st March 2021

Chanu (in red) with youth team coaches

Chanu (in red) with youth team coaches (Photo | Express)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After having started as a pugilist in 2017, Sanamacha Chanu has gradually made a name in the youth circuit. Her achievements are full proof. The youngster grabbed immediate attention in her international debut – Junior Nation Cup 2018 – with silver and pocketed gold in ASBC Women Boxing Championship in 2019 besides several other medals in her career so far. However, Chanu (75kg) biggest test lies at the AIBA Youth Men and Women’s World Championship in Poland in April.

She is fully focused on the big goal, with youth women’s team head coach Bhaskar Bhatt keeping a close eye on the proceedings. Besides the regular training, boxers have classes with nutritionists, physios and others to help prepare them in all aspects at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak. Boxers are only allowed to use mobiles for an hour during weekdays to avoid any distraction.

The coaches also sit down with boxers, show them videos of the past and recent sparring sessions and help them work on their strengths. “Training is going on smoothly. Alongside coaches, I’m watching my (past) matches and they show me what is going wrong and suggest how I can improve upon these things,” Chanu told this daily.

With a gold medal finish in the Adriatic Pearl tournament in Montenegro last month, there is a sense of confidence in her game. It was her first event since the lockdown. Bhatt is happy with Chanu’s game, but is polishing her weapons before they depart for Poland. “Her height and reach are some of her strong points. She needs to make that advantage count,” he said.

“Boxers with good height can aim for a straight punch and the upper cut, this combination can be strong. She is not using this much and it is something we are trying to work on. And I’m confident that she can return with a medal.”

Irrespective of what happens in Poland and her near future, Chanu, a product of MC Mary Kom Academy in Imphal, is indebted towards the Indian legend.

“She has always supported me. I have reached this level, thanks to the academy, where I was trained well,” said Chanu.

Though Chanu might be miles away from the academy, Mary’s husband Karong Onler keeps regular touch with Bhatt and inquires about their wards’ performances and health.

