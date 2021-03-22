STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISSF World Cup: Sensational Saurabh, Manu shoot 10 m mixed pistol gold

The Indians beat Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after trailing 0-4 at the end of the second series.

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary | Naveen kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The sensational duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker notched up the 10m mixed air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

This is India's fifth gold at the ongoing event.

The Iranians began well but once the Indians overcame their starting troubles, they were unstoppable and lived up to the huge expectations by claiming the top prize.

Also for India, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma bagged the bronze medal after getting the better of Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles 17-13 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Earlier this morning, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar had combined to claim the 10m air rifle mixed team gold.

