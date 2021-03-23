STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smells like team spirit

Shooters shine in team events on Day 4 of ongoing World Cup, claim top prize in mixed rifle, mixed pistol and men’s skeet events

Pistol shooters Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker (L) (Photo | Twitter/@g_rajaraman)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The team events proved to be a goldmine for India at the ongoing ISSF World Cup on Monday as India claimed gold medals in mixed rifle, mixed pistol as well as men’s skeet. Crucially, two of these are included in the Olympics and the shooters admitted that these are a great avenue to shine at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. 

First up, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar combined to claim gold in the 10m mixed air rifle event before Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker notched up top spot in the air pistol discipline. The four athletes maybe young (21, 18, 19 and 18) but have already made winning a habit. 

Pistol shooters Saurabh Chaudhary &
Manu Bhaker (L) | TWITTER/@g_rajaraman

If one counts only mixed team, this was Elavenil’s first while fourth for Divyansh at the senior World Cups. The pistol pair notched their fifth World Cup mixed team gold medal. “We have a strong team and even if one does not shoot a particular shot well, your teammate can make up for it. And that gives us a lot of confidence and the pressure is a lot less. The feel of shooting in an international competition is slowly but surely coming back and as compared to my individual event, I was a lot better today so that bodes well for the Olympics,” was how Divyansh put it.

The medal also came as a shot in the arm for Elavenil. The competition in the 10m air rifle is fierce with Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela securing the two quota spots. But the selection committee is yet to decide the team and the Tamil Nadu athlete was quite pleased with what transpired. “Winning a medal here was part of my preparation plan At the end of the day, every athlete wants to compete on the biggest stage and I’m no different.” 

The pair of Saurabh and Manu defeated Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after trailing 0-4 at the end of the second series while the rifle duo outgunned Hungarian World No 1 Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes 16-10. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma added a bronze after getting the better of Turkey’s Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles 17-13.  

The skeet shooting from both the men and women’s team added gloss to the day’s proceedings. Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa combined to clinch gold for the men while Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon settled for silver. India now have six gold, four silver and as many bronze medals for a total of 14.

