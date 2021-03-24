STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Last-minute changes hassel para athletes  in Bengaluru

A few of the para-athletes had already reached Chennai. Some others were in the train when the news reached them.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few of the para-athletes had already reached Chennai. Some others were in the train when the news reached them. The eleventh hour change of venue for the 19th National Para Athletics Championships from Chennai to Bengaluru means the testing times for para athletes continue.

According to a PCI circular on the paralympicindia.org.in website, they had to move it because of ‘last minute cancellation of permission by Govt. of Tamil Nadu’. With the event beginning Wednesday, they had to travel, once again, to Bengaluru on short notice. PCI understood the problems and managed to provide them with hotel bookings on the eve of the meet.

One para-athlete Nidhi Mishra, who won bronze at the Asian Para Games 2018, did not know about her stay in the city even when she landed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It was late in the evening when she came to know about the hotel arra­ngement. 

“They could have handled the situation better. This time it is more dangerous as it is pandemic time. And it

Nidhi Mishra

is in a city where cases are on the rise. I have managed to reach here, but I do not know how others have reached,” said Mishra.

However, PCI cannot be held solely accountable. They were also caught off-guard when they had to shift the venue. Also, one look at the circular dated February 11 clearly mentions ‘State/Union Territory Unit/Athletes’ need to make transport arrangements while accomodation and food will be on the State/Union Territory. However, the situation is different this time around.

Not only Covid-19, but athletes did not have much time to make alternate arrangements, hence the PCI took it upon themselves to sort out the issue. The nationals is significant for several para athletes as it also serves as qualification for the Tokyo Paralympics.

