Rijiju praises shooting stars

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There have been instances of athletes taking the first dose of vaccine a few Olympics-bound archers, Bajrang Punia among the famous ones. And Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that it is their personal choice.

“A few athletes might have apprehensions despite being in bubble structures, especially a few Olympic-bound athletes. Some of them have gone ahead (with the vaccination) and I cannot stop as it is up to the individual if they want to take certain precautionary steps.”

The minister confirmed that all athletes will be inoculated before flying out to Tokyo. Rijiju praised India’s shooting talents. “The results show India has arrived. We are one of the leading nations in shooting and this gives us a lot of confidence ahead of the Olympics.”