Indian youth boxers focussed on Worlds, unfazed by Covid numbers in Poland

Anmol Gurung

CHENNAI: March 24: 29, 978. March 25: 34, 151. Those are the number of Covid infections Poland reportedly recorded during the last two days, the highest since the pandemic surfaced last year. Amid those alarming numbers, the Youth World Boxing Championships is scheduled to be held from April 10 to 24 in Kielce. The country is currently under partial lockdown with shopping malls, hotels and cinemas shut but the International Boxing Association (AIBA) recently said that the event will go ahead as planned. The rising numbers are still a big concern.

The Indian camp is aware of the worrying stats but that is not what they are focussed on. The officials from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) are closely monitoring the situation. Currently training in Rohtak, both the men’s and women’s teams, selected for the event, are focussed on their craft and hoping for a solid show. “They are committed. I’m hopeful that the tournament will go ahead without a hitch,” Bhaskar Bhatt, India youth women’s head coach, said.

Bhatt will be accompanying 10 women during the trip. The boxers were selected after trials that was held recently. Among the group, six were part of the international tournament that was held in Montenegro recently. Bhatt said that his wards are working on polishing their tactics for now. “We are working on ring craft, something that is related to tactics. The boxers should be alert and be able to adapt to various situations. Also, they should be ready to devise a game plan according to the opponent on the day.”

That last-minute tactical knowledge should come in handy for someone like Nisha (64 kg), who is set to make her first international appearance at the youth level. Gitika (48 kg), who bagged silver in Montenegro, will be trading blows at the same level for the second time. Nerves are bound to be there for the stars of the future. In order to help them ease those nerves, the coach said that they’re hopeful of reaching Europe early and get to spar with some of their rivals.

“The federation and SAI are looking to send us at least a week or so before the start of the tournament so that we can get to learn about our rivals from other countries. We’ll get to spar with them and we’ll try to eliminate those fears/nervousness then.”

In the last edition in 2018, the women had put up a brave effort to win two gold, two silver and six bronze. Bhatt is confident that his wards can better that mark. “I’m hopeful that we can do better than last time around. I’m confident that my wards will be able to meet the target.” The Indians are shaping up well and it is learnt that the visas have been approved. It remains to be seen if the pandemic situation will show some respite and Bhatt and his wards can achieve their target.