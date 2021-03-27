Denim to face Yuvan in jr ITF final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denim Yadav defeated Agriya Yadav 6-3, 6-1 in the boys’ singles semifinals of the TVS-ITF juniors tennis tournament in Madurai on Friday. Denim will take on Yuvan Nandal, who beat Aayush P Bhat 6-1, 6-3.In the boys’ doubles final, Aayush teamed up with Maanav Jain to upset the top-seeded duo of Yuvan and Denim 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Results: Singles: semifinals: Boys: Denim Yadav bt Agriya Yadav 6-3, 6-1; Yuvan Nandal bt Aayush P Bhat (USA) 6-1, 6-3. Girls: Sonal Paygonda Patil Patil bt Amodini Naik 6-0, 7-6 (1); Lakshanya Vishwanath bt Naisha Srivastav 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Finals: Boys: Aayush P Bhat (USA)/Maanav Jain bt Yuvan Nandal/Denim Yadav 6-3, 7-6 (2). Girls: Nandini Dixit/Madhurima Sawant bt Saina Deshpande (USA)/Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha 6-1, 6-3.

Anna Nagar ‘K’ block win

Anna Nagar ‘K’ Block, represented by R Krishnaswamy and MS Venkatachalam, posted a 1-0 win over L Srinivasan and K Rajagopal of Gandhinagar ‘A’ at the Sanmar-TNTA veterans 60-plus doubles league-cum knockout championship. Anna Nagar ‘K’ Block will meet last year’s finalist Cosmopolitan Club in the final.

Kedar shines

Kedar Hemant Devdhar’s 58 came in handy for United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) to beat Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club by 19 runs in the TNCA Second Division Elite group championship match.

Brief scores: II Division: Elite championship: United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 200 in 40 ovs (Kedar Hemant Devdhar 58, J Joel Joseph 3/39) bt Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 181 in 47.3 ovs (Andimani Ganga Pradeep 60, E Srinivasan 3/39, GS Samuvel Raj 3/24). IV Division: Championship play-off: Sounder Cricket Club 205/8 in 50 ovs (SSS Keshav Krishna 101 n.o, P Subash 3/49) lost to Sumangali Homes 209/6 in 48.4 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 72 n.o, R Sachit Rai 55 M Gowtham 3/43). Sridhar Cricket Club 179 in 50 ovs (B Sachin 78, R Raguram 5/48, Aashish Srikrishnan 4/50) lost to Park Town Recreation Club 182/2 in 42.5 ovs (K Mani Bharathy 108 n.o).